If I had not become an MP, I wouldn't have done any government work' - Ken Agyapong

General News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong to contest for NPP flagbearer



Assin Central MP insists he will beat Alan, Bawumia



NPP likely to hold flagbearer polls in 2023



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that aside being a lawmaker, there is no other role that he would have played in the public service.



Agyapong, who announced last year his intention to quit Parliament has now announced his bid to lead the New Patriotic Party, NPP, into the 2024 elections.



He has started a tour whose first stop was in the Bono Regional capital of Sunyani on Friday, June 24.



The main engagement of the MP was as a keynote speaker role at a day’s youth-oriented programme organised by stakeholders including the Sunyani Youth Development Association on the theme ''The Youth: Our Future Hope.”



Before the conference, he called on Nana Akosua Duaah Asor-Sika Brayie II, Paramount Queen Mother of Sunyani Traditional Area.



It was during the courtesy call that Ken Agyapong emphasized the need for young people to be motivated to put their best foot forward in seeking to build a life for themselves.



Agyapong lamented the fixation of young people on landing white-collar jobs after school, but added, “I have come to engage them to disabuse those thoughts,” saying, “if I had not become an MP, I would not have done any government work.”



He stressed that: “not all the youth would pick up the concept, but the few who would understand would derive the benefits."



He then used the opportunity to announce to the Traditional Council his intention to contest the 2024 NPP presidential race and sought their support and blessing.



Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the Akwamuhene of Sunyani Traditional Area, told Mr Agyapong his name would continue to reign in Ghanaian politics because of his truthfulness, courage and selflessness.



He appealed to the MP to extend some of his benevolence to the people of Sunyani, saying he must identify avenues of support to the youth of the Sunyani Traditional Area.



The Queenmother entreated the MP to allow his honesty and benevolence reflect his presidential ambition.



She expressed optimism that the MP, who had declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) upcoming presidential primaries to lead the party in Election 2024 would succeed in his endeavour.



Mr. Agyapong was accompanied by his wife Christiana, friends and some members of his campaign team.



Nana Brayie II urged him not to focus on the youth alone, but channel some of the support to queen mothers because “women are the makers in the society.”



He encouraged Mrs. Agyapong to support her husband to attain his political desire.



With additional files from GNA



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



