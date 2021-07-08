'If I had my way I tell my colleague MPs to reject $28m car loan' – Boamah

General News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Vice-Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Patrick Yaw Boamah, is not happy with the backlash the lawmakers are receiving following news that the Finance Minister has tabled a $28million loan facility to procure vehicles for Members of Parliament (MPs).



He said if he has his way, he will tell his colleague MPs to reject the facility.



“For me, if I have my way I will tell my colleague MPs to reject that facility for the simple reason that all the other arms of government vehicles are procured for them without having to go through this process where the media is always on the back of MP s for contracting a loan.



“I don’t see the reason why we should be the subject for this public bashing,” he told journalists on Wednesday July 7.

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has submitted to parliament for approval a loan agreement of $28 million pending consideration by the Finance Committee.



This is for the purchase of 275 vehicles for members of the 8th Parliament.



Parliament has also approved a $200milion World Bank loan to buy covid-19 vaccines.



The amount which was approved on Tuesday July 6 will also be used to cater for other activities to strengthen the health system.



A report by the Finance Committee indicated that out of the 200million, $137.15million will be spent specifically on vaccine procurement.



Portions of the report read “The committee was informed that each dose of the vaccine is estimated to cost US$10.55.”



The report added that, “this financing would provide improved access to affordable and equitable Covid-19 vaccines, strengthen the system for effective deployment as well as enhance preparedness and response to the Ghana Covid-19 strategic preparedness and response programme.”