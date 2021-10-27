If I had 10 sons today I’ll name them after IGP Dampare – Prophet ‘Computer Man’

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Founder and Leader of Hope Generation Ministry, Prophet Eric Amponsah is popularly known as ‘Computer-Man’, has vowed to name his child after the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for his marvellous works.



He was impressed with the leadership of the current IGP and for which reason, he pledged to name his child in his honour.



Computer-Man was speaking on measures by the police to rid off prophecies by some men of God in the country causing fear and panic.



This follows the arrest of Bishop Stephen Akwasi also known as Jesus Ahuofe who prophesied that Shatta Wale would be shot dead in a similar fashion as happened to renowned reggae artist Lucky Dube who was murdered on October 18, 2007.



In an interview on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo morning show, he said, he will continue to praise Dr. Dampare for what he has started because there are lot of bad nuts within their religious system.



He added that, he wouldn’t mind naming his male children after the IGP even if his wife gets pregnant and delivers ten males.



When asked if he meant his words, the prophet boldly responded yes, and indicated that the IGP deserves it because he has totally changed the face of policing in the country to a different level.



He then explained that, the IGP’s mode of enforcing the law does not reflect only on citizens but on all persons including the police service to ensure that the lackadaisical attitudes of the individual is changed.



Prophet Eric Amponsah underscored the need for discipline in the country and called on Ghanaians to support the IGP to uproot fake prophets.



Touching on prophecies, the prophet advised his colleagues to apply ‘common sense’ and desist from causing fear and panic or risk facing the wrath of the Police.



