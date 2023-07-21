‘If I commit an offence, the offence will chop me’ – Bugri Naabu ready for leaked tape probe

General News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bugri Naabu, has confirmed having knowledge of a leaked tape plotting the removal of Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare.



He stated in an interview with Kwesi Parker Wilson of Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM that he was, however, not ready to comment on it.



He instead called for the release of his employees who had been arrested on the morning of July 20 at his office.



He said the aide, SK and a receptionist called Akua had been picked up by operatives of the National Investigations Bureau accompanied by heavily armed police.



Asked about the journalist whether he was ready to submit to any investigations on the content of the leaked tape, he responded:



"Am I not a Ghanaian? I am a Ghanaian, so as for investigations, I am not above any (law), if I commit an offence, the offence will chop me," he responded.



"I don’t know, I cannot ask anyone what to do…" he responded when asked whether he will ask the two police officers caught on tape to also subject themselves to a probe.



To the question on honouring an invitation by parliament on the matter he expressed readiness on an as and when basis: "If they invite me, I am around. I don’t tell lies. If the law says I should tell them, I will tell them."



On what he made of claims that he was a ‘boy’ of the IGP, hence he had recorded the said audio and given it to him, he refuted the claim and denied same that his arrested employees could be held for doing the recording.



Below is the exchange he had on whether or not he was a boy of the IGP



Parker Wilson (PW): They say you are IGP’s boy. You recorded the tape and gave it to the IGP



Bugri Naabu (BN): Who is IGP that I can be his boy? Please don’t get me angry.



PW: But that is the information out there Alhaji.



BN: But do you believe that?



PW: You have to confirm that to me.



BN: You, how many times have to come to me for interviews, how many times haven’t I called you to give you news. Do I look like IGP boy? IGP cannot call me his father, he will call me his chief. Nana, which is what I am.



Watch his full interview with Parker Wilson







