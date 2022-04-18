If Gyakye Quayson is still an MP, advice him to attend Parliament - NPP MP dares Amaliba

General News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supreme Court injuncts NDC MP from Parliament



NDC disagrees with ruling, hints of seeking review



NDC upbeat of winning a by-election if needed



Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, has dared lawyers for ousted colleague for Assin North to advice their client to attend to Parliament against the April 13 Supreme Court ruling that injuncted him from doing so.



Appiah-Kubi said he will file a contempt of court application against Gyakye Quayson if the ousted lawmaker steps foot on the Job 600 facility - i.e. precincts of Parliament.



“Advise your client to come to Parliament and I will file a contempt application against him. The order says you cannot carry yourself as a Member of Parliament.



"In that office, Job 600, it is only a Member of Parliament that goes into it. So, I am saying, we need to test the law, advise your client to come and I will file the application of contempt and let the court determine that I am wrong,” the NPP MP said on TV3 over the weekend.



He was responding to a claim by a member of the NDC legal team, Abraham Amaliba, who insisted that to the extent that the Gyakye Quayson was still before the courts, the MP still holds his position.



“Yes, there are some restrains on him that will not make him function as a Member of Parliament but he still remains a Member of Parliament. That is why I have said that there cannot be a by-election until the final determination of the substantive case,” Amaliba said in his submissions.



The apex court ruled last week that the National Democratic Congress MP should desist from holding himself out as an MP even as a case related to the propriety of his candidacy for the 2020 elections is yet to be determined.



Background



In July 2021, a High Court in Cape Coast nullified the election of the Assin North MP, after it found that he owed allegiance to Canada at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.



Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a resident of the constituency, filed the petition in court and later initiated another action at the Supreme Court to enforce the High Court's decision.



He urged the Court to prevent a further breach of the constitution by restraining the MP.



On Wednesday, April 13, the Supreme Court in a 5-2 decision ruled on the issue by barring the Assin North MP from performing any Parliamentary duty.



This is until the determination of the substantive case filed against him at the Supreme Court.