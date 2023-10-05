If Bawumia is given this country, Ghana is done for - Rawlings confidant

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Dr. Akofa Segbefia, a close confidant of the late former president, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, has raised eyebrows over a possible presidency under the current Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and how it could not portend well for the country.



Dr. Segbefia, while speaking during a Class FM interview expressed concerns about the potential implications if the vice president assumes the highest office of the land.



According to him, the campaign message of the vice president in the race to become a flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party is problematic.



“Tell us what you will do if ever you become president of this country. His campaign message he is carrying is infertile. If Bawumia is ever given this country, Ghana is done for. I am telling you this on authority.



“I don’t know who his handlers are but if there is a desire for a certain carpal to keep him there for their own parochial interest then they have lost the script,” he said.



Dr. Segbefia also raised concerns about the state of the nation, highlighting the importance of political stability and citizen tolerance.



“We have so much brainwashed ourselves into thinking that Ghana has come of age, people are so tolerant and for that matter, there will not be any repercussion. Even citizens can overthrow a government,” he added.



Taking a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr. Segbefia criticised his recent acknowledgment of economic hardships and his statement that whoever succeeds him will need to address these challenges.



“Nana Akufo-Addo himself has not helped matters when he said recently that he is aware that there are economic hardships and that whoever is coming after him will fix it, that is an addition that the man has failed, so what he is still doing there?” he questioned.



