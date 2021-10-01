If Akufo-Addo stands for a third term, he will win - Yohane Ashitey

General News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: Mike Asante, Contributor

President Akufo-Addo’s performance in office has been so outstanding that if the constitution were to permit and he contested for the third term in office, he would easily win.



This is according to the new elected Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey.



“the very atmosphere is pregnant with the charisma and popularity of the most resourceful president in the history of the Fourth Republic. If we were to amend our constitution and say that President Akufo-Addo can stand for a third term, there is no doubt that he would easily win again.”



Mr. Yohane Ashitey made the comment after an overwhelming endorsement of his nomination for MCE by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly on Thursday.



Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of his approval, the new MCE said that President Akufo-Addo is completing two illustrious tenures in office and leaving behind extremely high standards for others who will come after him.



“now anybody who comes after this hardworking President will be expected to produce results good enough to rival ground breaking policies like Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, NABCO and ‘one district, one factory.’ I think that to rival revolutionary programs like this will not be easy for anybody. “this is why if we were to say President Akufo-Addo can run for President again, the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians would vote for him, “I think he would even win by a higher margin than he did in 2020.” Hon Yohane Amarh Ashitey said.



Meanwhile, the new Tema MCE says he looks forward to working hard to justify the President’s confidence in him as the MCE for Tema.



“The President is my boss, he is the visioneer and the rest of us are the personnel to carry out his vision. I am more than available to serve at his pleasure at any time and I vow to work to justify his confidence in me.” Hon Yohane Amarh Ashitey said.



An Electrical Engineer and telecommunications expert, Yohanee Amarh Ashitey was nominated for the position of Tema MCE in an announcement by the presidency recently.



His nomination had provoked demonstrations in Tema Central by some disgruntled NPP party supporters creating the impression that he was not the people’s choice.



However, his confirmation by the General Assembly of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly was a breeze. He polled 97% of the votes.



Out of a total of 31 Assembly Members, 28 endorsed his nomination against only 1 person who voted against his confirmation. The remaining two Assembly members were absent.



Local governance watchers say the overwhelming endorsement is proof that the tumult that had been raised in Tema Central over his nomination did not have support on the ground.



Speaker after speaker including the hardworking Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey, the National Dean of Presiding Members, who is also the Presiding member of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Hon. Joseph Korto, the Tema East MP, Hon. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the Tema Central Mp, Hon. Hanson Nii Noi Nortey and the Greater Accra regional representative of the Council of State, Hon. E.T Mensah, were full of praise for the brand new MCE’s brilliant speech after the massive endorsement.



Almost all the Assembly members of TMA including former Metropolitan Chief Executives, the Member of Parliament for Kpone Katamanso, Joseph Akuerteh Tettey alias Joe T, NPP Executives and Members of the Tema Traditional Council were mesmerized by Yohane Ashitey’s brilliant speech, which attracted standing ovation at the well-attended function.



The Presiding Member of TMA, Joseph Korto, in his welcome address, said “Yohane Amarh Ashitey is an Electrical Engineer and a Telecommunication expert with rich academic CV, He is learned, resourceful, dynamic, and God-fearing with vast experience, He occupied several managerial positions before catching the president’s eye, Article 243 clause 1 of the 1992 Republican Constitution which was the purpose of gathering, has two legs of the appointment process and the first leg is what the President has done by nominating Hon. Yohane Ashitey, voting to get two-thirds is the second leg of the law”.