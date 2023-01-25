If 2024 elections will be about the economy let Duffuor be NDC’s flagbearer – Koku Anyidoho

Politics of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged the leadership of the party to make ex-Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor, the party’s presidential candidate since they agree the 2024 election will be about the economy.



Koku Anyidoho made this remark while reacting to the explanation given by the national executives of the NDC on their decision to change the party's leadership in Parliament.



The National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said in an interview with Joy News that the changes feed into the larger party reorganization plan that has seen the election of local level to national officers over the last year.



On the specific reason why the NDC picked Cassiel Ato Forson (Ajumako Enyan Essiam MP) to replace Haruna Iddrisu (Tamale South MP) as leader of the Minority Caucus, he responded:



“We know for instance that going into election 2024, the economy is going to be the major battleground and so many of the debates and other discussions will focus on the economy.



“So, you better put your best man in the economy forward and that is what we’ve done,” he stressed stating that it was not for the party to consult before ringing the changes.”



Reacting to this in a tweet shared on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Koku Anyidoho posited that Dr Duffuor should be made flagbearer of the NDC if the 2024 election will be on the economy because he understands economic issues better than the other candidates who will be contesting for the position.



“I hear that the 2024 elections will be about the Economy & Energy, that’s why Ato Forson & Kofi Buah are the leaders of the NDC Minority. Wow!



“If that is the case, then Dr. Dufuor shall be our Flagbearer since he is more knowledgeable than Dead goat in Economics & Finance,” the tweet read.



The NDC leadership appointed the former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as the minority leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.



According to the NDC, Kofi Armah Buah, MP for Ellembele, will take over as the Deputy Minority leader.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, he will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Whip.



This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress dated January 23, 2023.



View the tweet below:





I hear that 2024 elections will be about the, Economy & Energy, that’s why Ato Forson & Kofi Buah are the Leaders of the NDC Minority. Wow! If that is the case, then Dr. Dufuor shall be our Flagbearer since he is more knowledgeable than Dead goat ???? in Economics & Finance. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) January 25, 2023

