You are here: HomeNews2022 06 04Article 1553159

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Disclaimer

Source: mynewsgh.com

Identity of man who tried using his biological daughter for sakawa revealed

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Businessman Evans Oppong Businessman Evans Oppong

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed the identity of a man who wanted to sacrifice his daughter for ritual money.

According to the Police, he is Evans Oppong, a 42-year-old businessman and a resident of Fise-Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

His daughter according to the Police is said to be 11 years old.

Evans Oppong took his daughter to a native priest at Oyibi Kom in Accra for ritual purposes on Friday, June 3, 2022, but was arrested by the Police after the Priest collaborated with the police.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

Join our Newsletter