Identity of man who tried using his biological daughter for sakawa revealed

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 4 June 2022
Source: mynewsgh.com
The Ghana Police Service has disclosed the identity of a man who wanted to sacrifice his daughter for ritual money.
According to the Police, he is Evans Oppong, a 42-year-old businessman and a resident of Fise-Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.
His daughter according to the Police is said to be 11 years old.
Evans Oppong took his daughter to a native priest at Oyibi Kom in Accra for ritual purposes on Friday, June 3, 2022, but was arrested by the Police after the Priest collaborated with the police.
