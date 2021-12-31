Identify and develop all latent tourist sites in the Volta Region-Rev. Adonai

Regional News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: GNA

Reverend Charis Bright Adonai, Chief Executive Officer of Adonai Group of Companies has said the Volta Region could become a major tourist destination in the country if the numerous latent tourist attractions were developed.



He noted that this would also create a lot of employment opportunities and generate revenue for the development of the country.



Rev. Adonai said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ho.



He said his company had identified two of such attractions and was putting measures in place to develop them.



The Chief Executive Officer named the two as Kokovena mountains and a hundred percent answered prayer rock both located near Adaklu Wayanu, a few kilometres from Ho, the Volta Regional capital.



He said the scenery and rocks, which he said were sitting on each other were awesome adding, "we begin clearing the roads leading to the sites to make them accessible and also plan to put up a resort there."



Rev. Adonai said the private sector had a responsibility to support the government in building the country more specifically to help reduce, if not eradicate the country's housing deficit.



He noted that the Adonai Estate Limited was specifically set up for that purpose adding that the company was "building a city within a city known as Airport Golf City at Adaklu Wayanu on the Ho - Aflao road.



He said " Golf City" had a lot of facilities including a Police station, restaurant, and recreational facilities.



Rev. Adonai said a lot of programmes had been lined up at the Golf City Restaurant during the new year festivities including, a tilapia night on 31st December to tell the tilapia story, an old school reunion and fun games on 1st January, and a live band and a tour of the Kokovena mountain and hundred percent answered prayer rock.



He said he was happy the hospitality industry was developing fast in the region and called on investors, especially people from the region, to identify all undeveloped tourist attractions and invest in their development.