Iconic moments when Ghana’s presidents met Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022 but her legacy and memories live on.



As Britain’s oldest monarch who reigned for 7 decades, she met millions of people and will be known in history as one who used her power and influence to impact many nations.



In all, it is estimated that the Queen travelled over 500 times, visiting 116 countries.



In Africa, she has been highly touted for her role in ensuring a successful Commonwealth of Nations among other things.



Considering Britain’s long relations with Ghana even beyond colonization, Queen Elizabeth met with many of Ghana’s presidents albeit on different occasions.



She met with Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah for instance in 1961, and Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings in 1999, all in Ghana.



But on other occasions, she met with other Ghanaian presidents in different regards and on different occasions beyond the borders of Ghana.



In this piece, GhanaWeb compiles some historic photos that captured the late Queen with some of Ghana’s presidents:



Queen Elizabeth II in a photo with Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah:











Queen Elizabeth II in a photo with Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings







Credit: Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth II in a photo with John Agyekum Kufuor







Queen Elizabeth II in a photo with John Evans Atta Mills







Queen Elizabeth II in a photo with John Dramani Mahama









