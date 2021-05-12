Ibrahim Mahama takes over Twitter with his new Dzata Cement

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021
Some Ghanaians on social media are jubilating following the introduction of a cement production plant by business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama.
Mr. Mahama’s Dzata Cement plant located in Tema has an installed capacity of two million tonnes annually.
It is the first-ever wholly Ghanaian-owned cement production factory in Ghana and has since earned him the admiration of many.
Whilst some are commending him for promoting local industry growth and employment, many others are excited about the pricing of the cement bags.
The Dzata Cement which according to many of these social media users is more affordable will help reduce the cost of building construction for many as well as serve as an alternative to the now expensive brands of cement in the country.
He is currently trending at number 4 on Twitter whilst the name of his new product, Dzata Cement, trends at number 1 at the time of publishing.
Below are a few of these tweets:
Ibrahim Mahama & Dzata Cement should trend all week. ????????— Nana means King ???? ???????? (@nana_kobbie_) May 12, 2021
If you are a builder ????♂️ you'd understand our joy.
@ 30gh a bag 100gh will get me 3 bags of Cement. ????????
#DzataCement costs 30cedis per bag. Supporting Ghanaian owned businesses have never been cheaper. Graven is 52cedis I’m hearing— Don Sarkcess ⚡️???? (@Kwesi_Picasso) May 12, 2021
Forget about ndc n npp partisanship this is about a Ghanaian legitimate business !— FlexGermain Online???????? (@flexkgermain) May 12, 2021
We all go buy from there ! #DzataCement Ibrahim Mahama ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/oY2uc4wyZ7
God bless you Ibrahim Mahama #DzataCement made in Ghana and sells at 30ghc pic.twitter.com/uWSxib34XW— 21 May ???????????? (@xinah_rita) May 12, 2021
Ibrahim Mahama is an Uncelebrated Ghanaian hero. He has survived vitriolic attacks. God bless him for #Dzatacement this isnwhatvwe mean by #FixTheCountryNow pic.twitter.com/Hraah9R8Kd— Amuzu Bright???????? (@FarmerBright360) May 12, 2021
Dzata be lion that mean say the cement be strong look sharp I hear say Ebe 30gh p3 #DzataCement pic.twitter.com/800eX9WosE— #FixTheCountry (@Ndcpidgintweets) May 12, 2021
Cement bag be 30 cedis p3.— RAMZY-TV (@RAMZYTV1) May 11, 2021
God bless His Excellency Ibrahim Mahama ❤ pic.twitter.com/L1c5SZdrU1
Thank you Mr Ibrahim Mahama. Ghacem is GHC 50+, this has come to rescue us. pic.twitter.com/QAYt01cOsy— GΉӨƧƬ (@BenChase_Gh) May 12, 2021
Dzata cement from Ibrahim Mahama is what I'm buying for all my construction works, if you don't have it then I'm sorry. pic.twitter.com/iqORM1oPPT— 10th wonder ???? (@Godfatherlife) May 12, 2021
Ibrahim Mahama has done well. Ghana is proud of him.— EFIAODO (@efiaod01) May 12, 2021
Ibrahim Mahama being a great patriot! This is a step in fixing the country. Hopefully other politician entrepreneurs follow suit and think of Ghanaians first. All that is left is for the people to embrace this Ghana made cement.— Saada ???????????? (@daddys_girltn) May 12, 2021
Ghana this is our own, big shouts to Ibrahim Mahama. pic.twitter.com/z0eUqXo8m2— #TheSkillTeam (@kecheglobal) May 12, 2021
Ibrahim Mahama is out with his own cement company. Dangote must be shaking— PRINCE DAVID???????? (@princedavid_gh) May 12, 2021
#DzataCement
If Nigerians did it for Dangote, Nana please do it Ibrahim Mahama Dzata cement.— Bawunomics_GH (@bawunomics) May 12, 2021
Ban all foreign cement from this country including Dangote cement.
Irrespective of political affiliations i m in for local entrepreneurs empowerment.
Enough of foreign owned companies in Ghana.
So Ibrahim Mahama has a cement factory and actually sells his cements for 30ghc. That's so good to be true, let's patronize.— Mahmoud???????? (@Kemzy___) May 12, 2021
Mr. Ibrahim Mahama is being praised by the very people who led others against him; threatening fire and brimstone upon him? Whew!#FixMotherGhanaNow— Johnnie Hughes, TBG (@hughes_onair) May 11, 2021
A great success story. Congratulations to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama! #DzataCement— Kokui TV on YouTube ❤️ (@kokui_selormey) May 12, 2021