Ibrahim Mahama supports full medical surgery of young man with waist and eye problems

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners and Dzata Cement, Ibrahim Mahama, has extended financial support towards the full medical treatment of a gentleman by the name Bismark Narh, who was suffering from a tumor in his waist, along with eye problems.



The development comes after a viral video of the young man was shared on social media by YouTuber, ZionFelix, which drew the attention of Ibrahim Mahama.



The philanthropist, who was touched by the video, followed through with his team to provide the needed support for the young man who has been on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



At the present, Bismark Narh has successfully gone through the first surgery procedure around the waist, with the tumor removed. The second surgery procedure on the eye is expected to be done this week.



“The second surgery procedure on the eye will be done this week and we thank the Doctors for working around the clock to ensure Bismark recovers fully,” an aide to Ibrahim Mahama, Rafik Mahama said.



Throughout the years, Ibrahim Mahama has been loved for his philanthropic works and the numerous employment opportunities he has created for Ghanaian youth and communities.











