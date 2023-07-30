Ibrahim Mahama pays for the medical treatment of a 26-year-old man suffering from urethral condition

General News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Engineer and businessman, Ibrahim Mahama, has come to help of a 26-year-old man who was suffering from a post-traumatic urethral stricture.



The intervention of the businessman and owner of Engineers & Planners, will now ensure that the young man, Evans Darko, undergoes surgery for the condition at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



This news was shared by aide to Ibrahim Mahama, Rafik Mahama, in a Facebook post.



Rafik Mahama stated that this had come about after a news report, informed by the Bernice Nyarkoa Foundation, was made on the plight of the young man.



“Following a report by Prima Media on July 26, Ghanaian business mogul, Mr Ibrahim Mahama, has paid for the full medical cost for 26-year-old Evans Darko who is suffering from a post traumatic urethral stricture to enable him undergo a successful surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



“The donation was made on behalf of Mr Ibrahim Mahama by his aide Rafik Mahama. May God bless Mr Ibrahim Mahama and his aide for coming through for the young man,” a post shared by Rafik said.



