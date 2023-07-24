Ibrahim Mahama names $6m mining excavator after his late mother

General News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The owner of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has named a $6 million large excavator after his late mother, Daavi Joyce Tamakloe.



The new $6m Liebherr 9400 excavator numbered EX 072, is used in heavy-duty mining.



Sharing this via Facebook, the Personal Assistant to Ibrahim Mahama, Rafik Mahama, said that the new machine had been dedicated to the memory of the late mother of the engineer.



“I dedicated the New $6m Liebherr 9400 excavator numbered EX 072 to my late mother Davi Joyce Tamakloe,” Rafik quoted his boss, Ibrahim Mahama, to have said.



The 1:30 minutes long video shows the full display of the giant machine.



See the video below:







You can also watch the newest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:











AE/OGB