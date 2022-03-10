IWD: Take bold steps in decision making – Dr Wiafe Addai urges women

General News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, has urged women to take bold steps in decision making if they want to reach greater heights in their careers.



She said women are equally competent in occupying and excelling in key positions in the society and that can only be materialized if they believe in themselves and posses the “can do spirit”.



Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai said this at Bompata, a farming community in the Asante Akyem South district in the Ashanti region during a free breast screening and education on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.



The exercise which was in collaboration with The Hunger Project Ghana, a NGO, was part of activities to mark the International Women’s Day in Ghana, with the theme ‘Break the Bias’.



The program was attended by the Country Director of The Hunger Project Ghana, Mr. Samuel Afrane, Morsohemaa, Nana Animah Acheampomaah Kotoka, Adonfehemaa, Nana Akua Asantewaa and Bompatahemaa, Nana Adwubi Kete.



Others included school children, community folks from Bompata and other neighboring communities.



Women are equally better to men when it comes occupying and excelling in key positions in the country.



Former Chief Justice Georgina Woode, former Speaker of Parliament, Joyce Bamford-Addo and Chief of Staff, Akosua Fremah Opare-Addo, all comes to mind. It means that women have a lot of potentials beneficial to the country,” Dr Wiafe Added noted.



“There are a lot of women who have potentials like those mentioned above that can be of great benefits to the country but realizing and taking bold decisions towards them to materialize are the major challenges that confront them,” she added.



Dr Wiafe Addai, who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals, then charged women to believe in their God’s giving potentials, work towards them to materialize to break the biases to contribute to the nation’s building.



“Let’s believe in ourselves, let’s have the spirit of ‘I can do it’ and lets boldly grab opportunities that come our ways,” the Consultant Surgeon encouraged the women.



The Country Director of The Hunger Project Ghana, Mr. Samuel Afrane, in his speech said his outfit will continue to build sustainable community-based programs to improve the lives of women in the rural areas.



The queenmother of Bompata, Nana Adwubi Kete, expressing her gratitude to Breast Care International and The Hunger Project Ghana for the program, advised young girls not to indulge in immoral acts like adultery which can lead to teenage pregnancy.