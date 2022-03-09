IWD: AngloGold Ashanti's 'gender agenda' witnesses a surge in female representation

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: Sampson Manu

The Senior Manager Sustainability, Anglogold Ashanti Emmanuel Baidoo has revealed that the company has seen its "Gender Agenda" policy bear fruit after recording an increase in women representation in the mine.



Speaking at an event organised by Anglogold Ashanti Ghana to mark this year's International Women’s Day, Mr. Baidoo said when the Mine initially re-started operations somewhere in 2019, it had a paltry 3% women representation in their workforce but has seen the numbers jump to 12.5%.



This he said is significant especially when most of the women have now taken up technical roles such as driving down trackers which hitherto were the preserve of men.



The Sustainability Manager also spoke about the role the company has played in empowering women in the communities the mine operates. He said "last year, most of the women in Obuasi and surrounding areas benefited from training modules introduced by AngloGold Ashanti. Over 300 women who were into various forms of businesses benefited from this program and are now doing well".



He pledged the Mine's commitment to upholding the interest of women through the organisation of forums which will have women in responsible positions share their experiences with women in Obuasi, every year.



International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day is also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world. This year’s celebration was under the theme “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow” with the associated slogan “Break the bias”.



A broadcast Journalist and women's rights advocate Oheneyere Gifty Anti who was the Guest speaker at the forum asked that women must lobby for political representation. She further bemoaned the lack of women representation in Parliament; a situation she blamed on the Political parties who she believed are not doing enough to push women in the forefront of Ghanaian politics.



"We are conscious of the fact that the two main political parties have what they call their safe havens, why aren't they fielding more women there who can have a chance to win and represent their people in Parliament?"



She called on women in politics to come together, lobby, and strike a deal with the leaders of political parties to give them their fair share of appointments before they hit the grounds for campaigns. This she emphasized, when done, will increase women's representation in political leadership.



She further charged women to be economically independent by gaining employable skills. She added that it is only when women are economically independent that they can make meaningful contributions in the home.



The District Chief Executive for Obuasi East Honorable Faustina Amissah in her remarks admonished women not to fear competition. She said, " As women, we must be adequately prepared to assume leadership roles by our resolve to surmount all the challenges that we may encounter. We should never relent but strive to be at the top".



The Forum had the Queen mothers of the Adansi Traditional Council, Female Assembly members, Female Staff of Anglogold Ashanti as well as representatives of various women groups in attendance.