IWD: A female Finance Minister would have performed better than Ofori-Atta - Krachi West MP

General News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

World marks International Women’s Day on February 8



Defense, Interior Ministers should be women, MP tells NDC government



Krachi MP salutes 40 female MPs in parliament



Krachi West Member of Parliament, Hellen Adjoa Ntonso is advocating for women’s inclusion in key positions in governance in the country.



According to her, with the current state of Ghana’s economy, a woman finance Minister would have performed better than the current Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament to commemorate the International Women’s Day (IWD), the MP said women can do better at all times when given positions.



“Mr Speaker, I dare to say that when women are in position, they do better than the men. I also dare to say that if the finance minister were a woman we will not find ourselves in this situation that we find ourselves in.



“In short, what I am sayings is that women, we can perform, we can do better at all times when we are put in certain positions. So, in the next NDC government, I am advocating that the defense minister should be a woman, the Minister for the Interior should be a woman, the Finance Minister should be a woman so that Ghana will move forward in the right direction.”



She also commended the women in Parliament for their efforts to ensure they are well represented in the country.



“As we celebrate the International Women’s Day, I would like to take this opportunity to salute the forty women in Parliament who, out of all odds have fought very hard to be the representatives of the people,” she said



The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, who read the statement on IWD called on female lawmakers to collaborate towards consensus building.



