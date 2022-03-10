IWD 2022: Educating females will help them impact society – Psychologist

General News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

Clinical Psychologist and Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Mabel Oti-Boadi says the education of more females in the country will pave way for them to impact society.



She made this known at a program organized by the Legon Hall on the university’s campus on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The theme for the program was the ‘African Women After Independence’. The program was organized as part of the International Women’s Day celebration.



Dr. Oti-Boadi said that “by receiving education, girls can develop their fundamental skills and gain invaluable knowledge that allows them to thrive in society, thrive in their careers and thrive in school”.



Also speaking at the program was the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Makeup Ghana, Miss Rebecca Donkor, who shared her breakthrough business experience while studying in the University of Ghana



She urged students to also look out for many business opportunities around them.



“I realized that when we come to school they give us exercise books and there are empty pages and that was another business opportunity for me. That was my breakthrough, I wrote letters to companies and sold the back inner pages to the companies”, she said.



Mr. Eric Adu Opare who is into business development and entrepreneurship, also stated with evidence from research works done by people, that women who are into entrepreneurship have contributed massively to the Gross Domestic Product of economies.



“The study of women entrepreneurs has expanded significantly over the recent years. That should tell you that now people are very serious about women’s entrepreneurship.



"It is one of the fields that is growing very fast. Women entrepreneurship is contributing to the growth of the gross domestic product in every economy”, he said.



International Women’s Day which is held every year on the 8th of March every year is done to celebrate the achievements of women in various fields as well as identify challenges women face in society.



The theme for this year’s celebration was ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’.