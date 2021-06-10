IOM appeals for support towards re-integration of Ghanaian returnees

General News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: GNA

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has appealed to Ghanaians to support the successful reintegration of migrant returnees in the Ghanaian society, under its European Union-IOM joint initiative.



The EU-IOM joint initiative enables Ghanaian migrants who decide to return to Ghana to do so in a safe and dignified way, in full respect of human rights standards.



Madam Pooja Bhalla, the Project Manager, EU-IOM joint initiative, who made the call said the project had since 2017 assisted 1,847 migrants’ returnees into the country.



Speaking at the opening session of a five-day training workshop on Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) for the re-integration of returnees underway at Abesim, near Sunyani, Mad Bhalla said over 600 of the returnees were benefiting from the reintegration support.



She explained the SOPs marked a very important step to provide sustainable reintegration of returnees, enhance referral of returnees to existing structures and advance migration governance in the country.



The workshop, organised by the EU-IOM joint initiative is being attended by key actors and stakeholders in the migration sector, including security services, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and Civil Society Organisations and other actors.



Mad. Bhalla indicated migration had emerged as a key global topic in recent years and reflected in the adoption of the Global Compact for Migration (GCM), adopted by more than 160 countries including Ghana in December 2018.



The topic is also in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which for the first time recognizes migration as a key development issue.



“The Global Compact is framed consistent with target 10.7 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in which Member States committed to cooperate internationally to “facilitate orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration and mobility of people, including thorough implementation of planned and well-managed migration policies”, she said.