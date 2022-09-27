IMF programme will help NPP ‘break the 8’ – former NPP MP

Politics of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimo, has intimated that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme the government will be embarking on will help the New Patriotic Party (NPP) retain power in the 2024 elections.



According to 3news.com, the former MP said that the bailout will help the government resolve the current challenges in the country which are mainly due to external factors.



He added that the government being able to resolve the challenges, will put it in a pole position to win power for an unprecedented third successive term.



“From this time to the end of 2024, the IMF programme will help and that should inure to the party,” Addai-Nimo is quoted to have said on TV3 New Day.



He also said that the NPP needs a presidential flagbearer who will be able to unite the party before the 2024 general elections.



He indicated that the person must be someone who is not part of the current government.



“I am advocating for a new face from the government,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has commenced negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.



According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the government of Ghana will be represented by officials from the ministry and the Bank of Ghana.



The ministry said that the government has come out with a comprehensive post-Covid-19 economic programme that will form the basis of the negotiations.



“The Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana have commenced discussions with the IMF for the IMF-supported programme. A key prerequisite for a programme is confirmation that Ghana's debt is on a sustainable path; this will require a comprehensive Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) which is currently ongoing.



“The government of Ghana is putting together a comprehensive post-Covid-19 economic programme which will form the basis for the IMF negotiations. The programme seeks to establish a macro-fiscal pain that ensures debt sustainability and macroeconomic stability underpinned by key structural reforms and social protection,” parts of the statement read.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/DA