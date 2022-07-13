IMF program vindicates Speaker Bagbin’s stance on Ken Ofori-Atta

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

An activist of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Fred Atsu Anthony, is claiming vindication for the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, following Ghana’s anticlockwise march back into the clutches of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Reacting to the development, Mr. Atsu Anthony in a write-up says that it justifies the Speaker’s tough scrutineer stance on borrowing and dodgy financial accountability by Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister.



“When the Rt. Hon. Speaker vowed not to allow parliament to entertain any motions from Ofori-Atta if he does not account for expenditures including those made on COVID-19, his detractors took him to the cleaners, saying he was being partisan. I think now that we have all woken up to the reality that the Rt. Hon. Speaker was doing the right thing when he held the feet of Ofori-Atta to the fire of accountability,” Mr. Atsu Anthony wrote.



According to him, “the COVID-19 spending and the improper accountability by Ofori-Atta is especially relevant because most of that money came from the IMF itself and the World Bank and now Ghana must account for it.”



It would be recalled that a few weeks before Ghana would decide to go for an IMF bailout, the Speaker of Parliament had threatened that if the Finance Minister did not respond to a summons to account for how the COVID-19 funds were used, he was going to be treated as a persona non gratta by Parliament.



This was after Mr. Ofori-Atta had refused several times to respond to the summons by Parliament.



As Mr. Fred Atsu Anthony points out, the accountability for COVID-19 spending had become so confused and jumbled up that President Akufo-Addo had appeared before Parliament and claimed the government had spent Ghc17.7billion even though Ofori-Atta had claimed earlier that it was some Ghc20billion.



“in spite of this confusion, those who were in support of the government wanted Ghanaians to accept the dubious claims hook, line and sinker and through their powerful media houses they were going to succeed in feeding us with the lies. However, thanks to the Speaker’s threat, Ofori-Atta went to Parliament and through him we started getting idea that the government did not know how much exactly it had spent because the same Ofori-Atta this time round to claimed the government had spent Ghc12billion.”



Mr. Atsu Anthony pointed out that “the COVID-19 expenditure is going to be something that the IMF is going to insist on having proper accountability for and the records in Parliament, thanks to the Speaker, will come in very handy.”



He added that, “those who were criticizing the Speaker, including accusing him of wasting millions on medical trip to Dubai must ready themselves because what the Speaker of Parliament was doing, would have saved Ghana serious embarrassment if the Akufo-Addo government had cooperated with the Speaker.”



Meanwhile, Mr. Atsu Anthony adds that it is refreshing that through the Auditor General’s 2021 report, it has now come to light that over Ghc67million of the COVID funds were received through donations.