IMF move won't deliver victory for NDC in 2024 - Gabby warns Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama and the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, must work hard to win the 2024 elections and not bank their hopes on the New Patriotic Party's struggles with the economy.



This is the view of NPP leading member, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko who believes that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government will get the economy on track in the coming months with the incoming International Monetary Fund, IMF, intervention.



Gabby, who started the possible IMF move last week stated in a July 3 tweet that: If @JDMahama & the NDC are happy because NPP going to the IMF now is what will deliver NDC victory in Dec 2024 then they better think again.



"It rather takes pressure off the Akufo-Addo Govt to focus on things that will impact positively on the economy over the next 15 months," his tweet continued.



Barely a week after Gabby lamented the failure of the E-Lev to generated projected revenue, President Akufo-Addo ordered Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to enter talks with the IMF over a government programme amid an economic squeeze.



Government took the decision to begin formal engagements with IMF on July 1 contrary to its earlier position of not returning to the Fund.



The decision has since divided public opinion.



If the engagement is successful, it will be the seventeenth time the country has returned to the Bretton Woods Institution for economic support.



Some reasons the government has consistently cited for which it made a U-turn on its earlier position on the IMF is the twin crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.



