IMF move: Akufo-Addo won't shame us, knows what is good for Ghana - Wontuni

Ghanaians suffering economic hardship



Government signs up for an IMF programme



Opposition mock government for decision to seek IMF support



Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, has assured the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, in the Ashanti Region that with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the country is in safe hands.



Wontumi per a viral video is captured addressing party faithful on the issue of government’s decision to approach the International Monetary Fund, IMF, for an economic rescue programme.



He stated that the President had decided on the IMF programme for good reason because he knows what is good for the country.



“As for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he knows what is good for Ghana, he knows what is good for Ghana and the NPP. The IMF that he has taken us to, he will not shame us.”



Wontumi took aim at former John Dramani Mahama, who he accused of mismanagement of the country, which situation forced him to go to the IMF in 2015. “He did not know how to govern a nation,” Wontumi said.



He cited social interventions the government has rolled out as evidence that Akufo-Addo knew how to govern, among others; free education, planting for food and jobs, NABCO trainees etc. “all point to Nana Addo knowing how to govern, so be rest assured that the IMF he is submitting us to will be of great benefit to Ghana.



“If the time comes to exit, the same Nana Addo who took us in will bring us out. So, no one should be scared, winning 2024, as for the NDC whether they like it or not, I (Chairman Wontumi) will cause them to field John Mahama again and we know how to beat him.”



Government through the Finance Ministry and the IMF team are set to hold meetings today. The team arrived in the country on July 5, and will also be expected to meet with officials at the Presidency.



IMF statement on visit to Ghana



An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team, led by Carlo Sdralevich, mission chief for Ghana, will visit Accra from July 6 – 13 to begin initial discussions with the Ghanaian authorities about a possible IMF-supported program.



Mr. Sdralevich issued the following statement at the start of the visit:



“On the basis of a request from the Ghanaian authorities, an IMF staff team will in the coming days kick-start discussions on a possible program to support Ghana’s homegrown economic policies. We are at an early stage in the process, given that detailed discussions are yet to take place.”



“The IMF stands ready to assist Ghana to restore macroeconomic stability, safeguard debt sustainability, and promote inclusive and sustainable growth, and address the impact of the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic.”



“We are looking forward to our engagement with the authorities in Accra.”