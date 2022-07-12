IMF move: Akufo-Addo, appointees should refund 50% of all salaries since 2019 - IMANI boss

General News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Sri Lankans trigger mass revolution over collapse of economy



President and Prime Minister forced to resign



Protesters occupy official residences of President, Prime Minister



Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa has put up four suggestions that government should implement for taking Ghana back to the International Monetary Fund, IMF, for an economic rescue programme.



Cudjoe in adding his voice to calls for an increase in austerity measures in the government machinery said government should bear in mind recent incidents in Sri Lanka.



His four suggestions include a refund of three years’ salary, an over 50% salary cut going forward, suspension of ex-gratia payments and cessation of the usage of private jets - by the president.



"For going to the IMF, the President and ministers should refund 50% of all salaries earned in the past 3 years. Also reduce current salaries by 60% & STOP ex-gratia payments No more private jets! Remember Sri Lanka!" his post read.



In an earlier post, the IMANI boss had averred that with events in Sri Lanka, any leader overseeing a failed economy needed to quake in his boots.



Government of Ghana on July 1 opted to turn to the International Monetary Fund, IMF, for an economic rescue programme, after it emerged that the main revenue measure by way of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) had failed to meet expected revenue inflows.



An IMF team arrived in Accra last week and has been holding talks with government representatives.



Over in Sri Lanka, the President and Premier announced their resignations following a mass revolution that saw protesters occupy their official residences refusing to abandon the palaces they have occupied since last weekend.



The resignations mark a major win for protesters, but the future of the country's 22 million people is uncertain as they struggle to buy basic goods, fuel and medicine, a CNN report noted.



Thousands of locals protesting general high cost of living amid a deteriorating economy stormed the official residences President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.



The images from the mass action has been beamed across the world as locals treated themselves to the presidential swimming pool, slept in the President's bed and ate from his kitchen whiles others also worked out in his gym.



