IMF loan won't save Ghana's economy - Renowned US economist

A renowned international economist at the Johns Hopkins University in the USA, Professor Steve Hanke, has stated Ghana’s decision to enter an economic programme with the IMF will not salvage the economy.



He predicts that a financial bailout from the Bretton Woods Institution is likely to fail just like the previous 17 IMF programmes that Ghana has participated in.



In a July 2 tweet sharing his view on government’s decision to commence formal negotiations with the IMF for a bailout, Steve Hanke questioned Ghana’s last-ditch effort to save the economy which is in distress and saddled with a huge debt burden.



“Today, I measure inflation in Ghana at a stunning 49.35%/yr. In a last-ditch effort, the government has begun negotiations with the IMF on a bailout deal. SPOILER ALERT: Another IMF loan won't save Ghana’s economy. Like its past 17 IMF programs, a new one will fail.”





