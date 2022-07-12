IMF fallouts: The president must address the nation - Addai-Nimoh

Regional News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: Alhajj Suleman

NPP flag-bearer hopeful and two times member of parliament for Mampong constituency, Francis Addai-Nimoh, has called on the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address the country regarding the government's decision to go to IMF.



Appearing on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen show on Thursday, 7th July 2022, the NPP stalwart argued that "going to IMF is not necessarily bad". Because according to him "there's nothing wrong with going to the hospital when you are sick". "But, OB, you know many people are disappointed because things are hard," he told host, Philip Osei Bonsu.



Touching on the country's economic situation, he expressed worry about the politicisation of a "serious national issue which requires the buy-in of all citizens". This he thinks could "cause despair amongst citizens and breed mistrust for politicians. For me, whichever route one passes through to go to IMF is immaterial. We need to admit the difficult times we are in," he averred.



While addressing the question of whether he thinks the government had performed well, the NPP presidential hopeful, said "I think we have done quite well, but there's room for improvement. We could do more to better the lots of our nation," the noble-looking politician suggested.



On whether he's still harbouring his ambition to become president, Mr. Addai-Nimoh, who is a civil engineer by profession, answered in the affirmative. "I will surely contest to become the party's flag-bearer and I am hopeful our party's delegates would give me the opportunity," Mr. Addai-Nimoh expressed his optimism.



Answering the question on what makes him unique, the presidential hopeful, said "OB, I am the new face, the unifier, and the new hope for the party's grassroots."



"Having served the party and actively participated vigorously in the 2016 campaigns to get Akufo-Addo elected as president, I was not offered any opportunity to serve, but I have still been loyal to and supported the party," he recounted.



Many voices, including that of former president Mahama, have called on the president to address the nation to alley the fears of citizens who think there are gloomy days ahead. The NPP, in 2016, bastardized the NDC for going to IMF, describing the government's decision at the time as a sign of incompetence and mismanagement.



Mr. Francis Addai-Nimoh ran in 2014 to become the party's flag-bearer and placed 3rd. Even though he was seen actively involved in the party's campaign to get the president, Akufo-Addo elected, he was not appointed by the president to serve any position, a matter many party activists have described as unfair to the soft-spoken and articulate politician.