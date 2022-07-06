IMF bailout: Why Gabby Otchere Darko’s tweet from 2013 is trending

General News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana goes to IMF



Government accused of profligate spending



Gabby Otchere-Darko’s 2013 post comes back to haunt NPP government



For months the current government of Ghana led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been criticized for being insensitive to the economic plight of citizens.



One of the fueling factors for the government’s critics is the type of comments made by the current government and members of the ruling party during their days in opposition, as well as the numerous promises that were made on their way to attaining power.



On the back of recent developments, some Ghanaians have pulled up a social media post made by a leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in 2013.



In the said post, the leading NPP member sought to draw a distinction between the profligate lifestyle of African politicians and the modest attitude of Western public officials.



He recounted his experience during a British Airways flight from London to Washington DC where the finance minister of an African nation was flying first class to a meeting by the International Monetary Fund, whereas his British compatriot was on the same flight traveling business class.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko also suggested that the African politician was most likely going to seek financial support from the IMF.



“On BA flight today from London to DC, UK's finance minister George Osborne sat in business class and carried his own bags at Dulles Airport. Another finance minister from Africa was in First Class, had two people to carry his bags. They are both attending IMF autumn meeting and you can bet which of them will be begging IMF for money,” the post made on October 10, 2013, read.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been accused of flying in luxurious chartered private jets for his foreign travels despite having at his disposal a fully functioning presidential jet.



According to opposition Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the president has resorted to a profligate lifestyle at the expense of the Ghanaian taxpayer despite the economic challenges facing the country.



The government on July 1, 2022, announced a decision to commence talks with the IMF for a financial bailout.



This was after the government had earlier rejected calls to seek an IMF support in the face of the current economic challenges.















GA/WA