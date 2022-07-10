IMF bailout: The most painful work is defending NPP, they’ll disgrace you – A Plus

General News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana in economic crisis



Government seeks IMF bailout



A Plus blames Ghana’s economic challenges on government corruption



Musician and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus has expressed disappointment in the ruling New Patriotic Party for taking Ghana into its 17th International Monetary Fund bailout programme.



According to A Plus, the NPP has proven itself as a party that will eventually disgrace persons who defend it.



“The most painful thing in this world especially in Ghana is dedicating yourself to defending the NPP, that work is very difficult. I will advise everyone that NPP will disgrace you,” he stated on UTV’s United Showbiz during a discussion on Ghana’s new IMF programme negotiation.



A Plus who supported and campaigned for the NPP during their opposition days noted that he was convinced to support the government’s push for the approval of a 1.5% levy on electronic transfers as against a possible IMF bailout. He stated that he feels disgraced and ashamed following the government’s eventual decision to go to the IMF despite the approval and implementation of the E-Levy.



“When they brought E-Levy, we all sat here and I said that for us to go to the IMF, it will be better if we approve the E-Levy and generate our own revenue. Because if the IMF comes in, it is possible nursing training and teacher training allowance will be cancelled. They may even ask us to make changes to the Free SHS but now, because of the policy, it is difficult to find a house girl, everybody is going to school,” he said.



He argued that it is not tenable for the government to cite the COVID-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine in defense of the decision to go to the IMF.



“When you ask why, they claim Russia and Ukraine are fighting and when you take that away, they mention COVID,” he said.



He added that Ghana going to the IMF for financial assistance was because the country is broke but emphasized that the country has become broke because the government used the pandemic to perpetuate corruption.



“While people including women and children were dying, this government was using COVID to steal Ghana’s money. We are going to IMF because of corruption. What does it mean if they tell you they spent GHC35 million on virtual conferences during COVID? If the country was to be their private company would they have said that?



“The reason why we are going to the IMF is that there is no money. The money that was available has been spent, people have stolen that money during the COVID. When COVID came it was an avenue for government to even make money. At the airport, passengers were being charged $150 (for testing). Do you know the number of people that come into this country every day? But because of evil mindset that job was not given to the ministry of health, it was not given to NOGUCHI but was given to a private person to make personal gains,” A Plus added.



The government of Ghana on July 1, 2022, announced a decision to seek an IMF programme on the back of the country’s current economic challenges.



According to the government, the decision had become necessary owing to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine.







GA/BB