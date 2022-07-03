IMF bailout: Kofi Bentil sends emotional message to Kwame Nkrumah

General News of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Government initiates contact with IMF over possible bailout programme



Government cites Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine war as reasons for IMF support



Kofi Bentil says Ghanaian leaders always need white man supervision



Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah during his Independence Declaration on the eve of 6th March, 1957 at the Old Polo Grounds stated that "the black man is capable of managing his own affairs.”



However over the years, some Ghanaian leaders have proven the statement to be wrong when they exhibited inability to manage their own affairs and that of the state.



This is according to Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil.



In a post on his social media handle addressed to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the lawyer said some Ghanaian leaders have always needed external supervision from the white man to able to think right in governing the country.



His comment comes on the back of government’s decision to begin formal engagements IMF for a possible bailout programme.



“Dear Kwame Nkrumah, Time has shown that The Ghanaian Leader is not capable of managing our affairs. They always need a white man’s supervision to think right!! You can feel free to turn in your grave Sir,” Kofi Bentil lamented in his post.



President Akufo-Addo on July 1 ordered Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to begin formal engagements with the IMF.



In a statement signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the engagement will be to invite the Fund to support an economic program put together by government.



Among other things, the government says the IMF support will provide “balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana’s build back in the face of challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and recently, the Russia-Ukraine crisis.”



While the decision has elicited divergent views, both political parties have began politics of equalization.



If successful, the IMF programme will be the 17th time the country has returned to the Bretton Woods Institution over economic challenges.



