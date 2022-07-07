IMF bailout: Free SHS, others won't be affected - Gov't

General News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Government has given the assurance that its flagship programmes including the Free Senior High School will not be canceled as the country goes to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout in its economic crisis.



“Government assures Ghanaians that #FreeSHS and other important flagship programmes would not be canceled despite the state’s application for IMF support,” a statement on the Facebook wall of the Presidency said.



Meanwhile, Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, has suggested to the government to call on experts such as economist Kwame Pianim and businessman Sam Jonah to lead the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The IMF team is expected to arrive in the country Tuesday in order to commence the official negotiations with the government for a bailout program.



Speaking to journalists in Parliament, Mr. Adongo argued the current team leading the negotiations including the President and the finance minister cannot get the country any favorable program to address Ghana’s problems.



He described the $2 billion dollars figure put out by the government as money expected from the IMF as an attempt to scam the Bretton Woods Institution.



“Now that we are at the IMF you want this man to lead the economic management team? The head of the economic management team is not constitutional imperative and I saw signs of it when they went to take the decision at Peduase.



“You saw who was chairing, is it not Osafo Maafo who chaired that meeting, the President was even out of town so whether it was a cabinet, it was the economic management team, who chairs the cabinet when the President is not around, the Vice President. The cabinet was there seriously deciding whether we should go to the IMF or not. The President was out and the Vice President was nowhere,” he disclosed.