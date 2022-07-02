IMF backlash: NPP will turn things around in 12 months – Gabby assures

General News of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Government begins formal engagement with IMF



NDC claims vindication as government 'runs' to IMF



Government blames global crisis for economic downturn



A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has expressed optimism in the party to turn the fortunes of the country around in the next 12 months.



It follows the decision by the government to begin formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund for support.



In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Otchere-Darko said the NPP had always demonstrated that it had the prowess to steer the affairs of the country amid a crisis.



He stated that it was his expectation that the party will deliver on what it has come to be known for.



“I trust the NPP to turn things around over the next 12mths and prove beyond doubt to Ghanaians that it is the party to be trusted to take Ghana out of a crisis. Time and time again the NPP has shown this quality and we expect nothing less by this time in 2023. I believe in NPP,” Gabby tweeted.



“Ghana shall rise and overcome because the NPP, as always, will rise to the challenge and get it done,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo on July 1 ordered Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to begin formal engagements with the IMF.



In a statement signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the engagement will be to invite the Fund to support an economic program put together by government.



Among other things, the government says the IMF support will provide “balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana’s build back in the face of challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and recently, the Russia-Ukraine crisis.”



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, earlier this week hinted at an IMF programme as the E-Levy tax measure was failing to meet estimated revenue inflows.



He stated in a June 27, 2022 tweet: “I am not for an IMF program that throws peanuts at us but imposes conditions that will end up hurting the poor, jobs and businesses more. COVID-19 and War in Ukraine are not of Africa’s doing but more to our doom.”



“Am I against an IMF program in principle? No,” he added.



