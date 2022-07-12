IMF Mission meets Finance Committee of Parliament

General News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

IMF team arrives in Ghana



Government and IMF officials begin formal engagements



Parliament to engage IMF team



The team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be meeting the Finance Committee of Parliament today, Tuesday, July 12.



This follows the arrival of the IMF team in the country led by Carlo Sdralevich, mission chief for Ghana on July 7, after government announced engagement with the latter for a rescue program amidst the financial crisis in the country. The engagement is expected to extend through to July 13.



The meeting is scheduled to take place in Committee Room 7W (West Wing 7th Floor, Job 600) at 4 PM.



The engagement is to ensure stakeholder input and support ahead of an imminent financial bailout programme.



The Government of Ghana on Friday, July 1 announced that it was seeking support from the IMF.



This followed a telephone conversation between the President and the IMF Managing Director, Miss Kristalina Georgieva, conveying Ghana’s decision to engage with the Fund, a statement by the Ministry of Information said.



