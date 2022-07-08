IMF Bailout: You're a disgrace, bow down your head in shame and resign - Odike tells Akuffo Addo

Politics of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

The founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to immediately resign from the presidency.



According to him, the president and his team, looking at their level of incompetence, have become a disgrace to Ghana, the NPP and the Akyem family.



"You need to bow down your head in shame and resign as president", he said.



Speaking in an exclusive interview in reaction to the recent IMF bailout move by the NPP government, the presidential aspirant said it was very worrying that the then-candidate Nana Addo, who begged Ghanaians for votes with the slogan that he was never corrupt and can never be corrupt, has now become the most corrupt president ever in the history of this country.



When asked to back up his claims with evidence, Mr. Odike said the president himself had been corrupt and had become a clearing agent for corrupt officials.



Giving further examples, he said it was under the watch of President Nana Addo that excavators had gone missing and were not accounted for.



He also blamed the president for the misappropriation of COVID funds.



"And Nana Addo was seen in a video taking bribe. That man who gave that bribe, Nana Addo, has promoted him. He was urban roads director; now he's been promoted to become director of roads at the Ministry of Roads and Highways. His name is Alhaji Abass, Nana Addo has promoted him", he claimed.



Akwasi Addai Odike said the president who had a social contract with Ghanaians after lying his way to power with sugar-coated promises has woefully failed.



According to him, the president is now resorting to the IMF because he's fallen short of ideas.



He has, however, advised the first gentleman of the land to apologize to Ghanaians and resign instead.



"Now, Nana Addo is telling Ghanaians that he has shot of ideas, so he's running to the IMF for a bailout. This is equal to Ghana being in prison and we want somebody to bail us. And IMF will give us a balance of payments, liquidity support and stabilization of the economy. It's better to resign as president than going to the IMF for ideas after deceiving and failing Ghanaians," he said.



Mr. Odike, indicated that the country still has men who can fix the problem, but the real issue is that Nana Addo will never bow out of his arrogance to pave the way for these competent men.



The UPP leader further revealed that he had called on the IMF team to either stop giving any money to the president and his incompetent management or first give him his share of the money since he knew that the president and his men were, as usual, going to loot any amount of money the IMF might give to them.



"I have told the IMF leadership to divide the money they were going to give to Ghana as support among the thirty million population and give me my share. This is because I know Nana Addo and his chronics will divert it, and I don't want to lose my share," He said.



He finally urged Ghanaians to go for the head of the president and compel him to resign since he was not given the contract to take Ghana to the IMF as we are seeing today.



He argued that it wasn't fair for someone who has fallen short of ideas to continue leading the country.