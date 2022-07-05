IMF Bailout: NPP government has the most revenue sources ever – NDC's Henry Osei Akoto - e.TVGhana

General News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

National Organizer Hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Henry Osei Akoto, believes the Nana Addo led government has had a lot of revenue sources and allocations and wonders where they went.



Ghana has officially contacted the International Monetary Fund to seek financial support.



In a statement, President Akufo-Addo, said he had authorized Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to commence formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), inviting the Fund to support an economic program put together by the Government of Ghana.



The statement added that this followed a telephone conversation between the President and the IMF Managing Director, Miss Kristalina Georgieva, conveying Ghana’s decision to engage with the Fund.



On CTV’s Political Talk Show, National Organizer Hopeful reiterated his position on the country’s request for an IMF bailout.



“There are no useful projects or improvements. What exactly is going on? Finally, we have been dragged to the IMF by the same party that claims the country is rich in resources. The same party claims it will never use the IMF. The same party saw it as a failure to go to the IMF,” he said.



Mr Osei Akoto has stated that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, has a way with words and appears to love the country while pursuing his own interests.



“When listening to that man, one would be thoroughly convinced that he’s willing to lay down his life for the country, but that’s not the case. They are people who continue to look after their own interests and have no better plan to help the country get out of this crisis” he added.



Mr Osei Akoto pressed the government on where all the money from the Covid-19 fund, our oil refineries, and a few others had gone.



“When John Dramani Mahama left office, he left three oil fields for the country. Jubilee Oil Field, Saltpond Oil Field, and Tweneboa Enyenra Ntomme Oil Field produce 170,000 barrels of oil per day together.



"Over 2 billion dollars have also been obtained from the Covid-19 fund. I’d like to ask the president and his administration what happened to all that revenue,” he concluded.