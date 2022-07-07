IMF Bailout: Faith in NPP remains strong – Mac Manu

Politics of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The Chairman of the National Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu has implied that the Party remains unshakeable.



According to him, the leadership of the party is focused, despite agitation of some sections of Ghanaians over the government’s decision to go to IMF for a bailout.



In a press conference at the party’s headquarters, Peter Mac Manu, answering questions on how the leadership of the party is reacting to the Nana Addo-led government decision, said, “The party remains unshakeable. Members who resigned and rescinded, respectfully, have nothing to do with IMF but due to personal reasons. Their faith in the party remains strong.”



Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to speak on Ghana’s decision to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Otchere-Darko.



He will be making the statement during the official launch of the collaboration between Accra Business School and South East Technological University, Ireland.



The event is expected to take place in Accra on Thursday, July 14.

An IMF team, led by Carlo Sdralevich, mission chief for Ghana, will be in Accra from July 6 – 13 for initial discussions with the Ghanaian authorities about a possible IMF-supported programme.



Mr. Sdralevich in a statement said “On the basis of a request from the Ghanaian authorities, an IMF staff team will in the coming days kick-start discussions on a possible program to support Ghana’s homegrown economic policies. We are at an early stage in the process, given that detailed discussions are yet to take place.”