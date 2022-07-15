IJM holds National Justice Conference on human trafficking

Regional News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

An international non-profit organisation operating in the country against human trafficking, International Justice Mission (IJM) on Thursday, July 14th 2022 organised a day conference on human trafficking in Ho.



In attendance were heads of Ghana Police Service, Social Welfare Department, the Attorney General (AG), Clergy and traditional rulers from across the Volta region, Oti and beyond.



The conference was themed "Ending Human Trafficking: The Role of the Community" with an aim to totally eliminate the menace especially trafficking of children.



National Director of Advocacy and Partnership at IJM, Ghana, Worlanyo Foster said IJM in partnership with relevant state agencies since 2015 rescued some 366 victims and arrested 228 perpetrators.



He noted that out of the total number of the perpetrators, some "47 have been successfully prosecuted" while 163 victims "have been successfully restored"



In a panel discussion on community responsibility in the human trafficking process, Volta Regional Director of Social Welfare, Stella Mawutor said, locals need consistent sensitization on the menace, she added that, community leaders should provide the platform for stakeholders to educate them on how to put an end to human trafficking.



She stressed on the confidentially of victims and charged stakeholders to observed and respect the rights of victims.



Deputy Police Commander of the Volta region, Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCOP) Andrews Boadu Ekumah said that, police in the region is speedily tackling the menace. He revealed that, most of the perpetrators caught in the region are Nigeria nationals.



Togbe Nakapo Dugazaa VIII, Paramount Chief of Tefle Traditional Area giving key note address at the event said Human Trafficking needed to be eradicated from "our society".



In his opinion on how to put stop to the menace, he wants "traditional authorities should be empowered and sensitized" in order to know how to tackle it from the community level.



The Chief further opinioned that, the laws against Human Trafficking in Ghana should be observed, he also called for frequent awareness creation among the public and charged parents to prioritise education of their children.



IJM Ghana has over the years initiated programmes to eradicate human trafficking especially trafficking of children on Volta lake, the world's largest man-made lake.



The organisation continue to partner with both private and state agencies in the fight against human trafficking in the country, currently most of their work is done in fishing communities in Volta, Oti, Central and Greater Accra regions.