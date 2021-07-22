IGRED pays a courtesy call on Education Minister

Regional News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: IGRED

The Institute for Gender, Research, Education, and Development (IGRED) paid a courtesy call to Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, and his Deputy, Ntim Fordjour, on July 19, 2021, in its capacity as the Africa regional partner of Slate Science Operations in Australia.



IGRED’s Australian partners joined the meeting virtually.



This call was necessary to give the ministers an update on STEM-related projects that the organization has been working on in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service.



IGRED, led by its Chief Executive Officer - Noelyne Mensah, had fruitful discussions on how to move these projects forward for a more equitable student reach across the country.



To strengthen the capability of students with futuristic talents, the ministry is investing extensively in the establishment of various STEM centers and other necessary infrastructure across the country.



IGRED’s Creative Strategy and Communications Director, Oheneba Prempeh, outlined IGRED’s plans to support this admirable endeavor by launching programmes that encourage women and girls to pursue careers in STEM fields, ensuring gender balance.



IGRED also introduced their upcoming project in the field of mental health care in the education sector, which they are working on with; dance for mental health - a mental health-focused organization, led by Ms. Roxanne Bousign Koffi.



The ministry is dedicated to continuing work on existing projects and is delighted to further engage on these new projects in order to facilitate a fruitful collaboration.



A citation was finally presented to the Honorable Minister for Education, to celebrate his visionary leadership which inspires profound hope.