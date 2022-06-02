IGP vs. UK High Commissioner 'row': Sam George's threat to beat Australian High Commissioner pops up

General News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Samuel Nartey George's altercation with the former Australian High Commissioner over his alleged involvement in the promotion of homosexuality in the country has come up in the wake of the Inspector-General of Police and the British High Commissioner's row.



Sam Nartey George is on record to have threatened to beat Gregory Andrews if he does not respect the laws of Ghana and behaved like a diplomat representing his country in Ghana.



In an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chart, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, which is now trending on Twitter, the Ningo Prampram MP said, the High Commissioner signed a letter of credence which indicates that he should respect the laws of Ghana and these laws that he vowed to respect, “do not allow you to do homosexuality.”



“Then you, with your two left legs, you leave Australia and come to Ghana to come and redeem your image...as somebody who doesn’t know his identity, [he] has come to Ghana here and try and reinvent himself and then wants to now come and dictate to us that we must legalise 'supi supi',” he said.



Sam George who was upset insulted the High Commissioner with the ‘F’ word in Ga and vowed to beat him up, “if he decides not to behave like a diplomat."



He then asked the High Commissioner if he can go to Saudi Arabia and tell the Crown Prince that “because he is an Australian aborigine [so they should legalize homosexuality]”.



“Look at Asantehene, Ya Naa, Ga Mantse, Okyenhene and tell us that our culture is not correct and because our culture is not correct, he will come and teach us what our culture is and that we should allow our children to start doing 'supi supi',” Sam George observed.



When prompted by the host Nana Aba Anamoah that the Australian High Commissioner did not say that, Nartey George said, Gregory Andrews before Parliament went on recess called on the Speaker of Parliament, “and tried to lobby the Speaker for it and he’s been all over the place trying to say that it’s a human right issue, it’s not a human right issue”.





This is Hon. Sam George threatening to physically assault the Australian High commissioner on live radio because he was supporting LGBTQI+



Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare has been in the news for the better part of Tuesday, May 31, 2022, after a four-page letter he signed was published by the Ghana Police Service.A four-page letter from the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo-Addo Dampare to the British High Commissioner has sparked conversation on various platforms since its release.The letter dated 20th May, 2022 addressed issues raised in a tweet by Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, regarding the arrest of #FixTheCountry Movement Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.Her tweet of May 17, 2022, read:"Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I'll be interested to see where this goes."But the IGP in his response described the content of the tweet as unnecessary and biased. He further urged that the diplomat keeps within the limits of what concerns her."For the moment, we would recommend a Ghanaian saying that might guide you in your diplomatic engagements. The saying goes: 'di wo fie asem' – it means learn to keep within the limits of what concerns you," the concluding parts of the statement signed by the IGP said.