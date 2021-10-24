IGP visits police officers involved in accident on Walewale-Bolgatanga road

General News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has visited three police officers who were injured in a fatal accident on the Walewale-Bolgatanga road, Thursday evening.



A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, the Acting Director-General, Public Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said two other officers sadly died on the spot.



All the five were members of the Anti-Robbery Squad who were responding to an emergency on that stretch, it said, and that processes were underway to airlift the three officers to Accra for further treatment.



Members of the Police Management Board had also visited the families of the officers who passed on to commiserate with them, it said.



The statement commended the Ghana Armed Forces, particularly Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of Defence Staff and Air Vice Marshall Frank Hanson, Chief of Air Staff, for their collaborative efforts in airlifting the injured personnel.



It expressed gratitude to the Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Timothy Yoosa Bonga, the Northern Regional Police Commander, doctors and staff of the Tamale Teaching Hospital and Walewale Government Hospital for their dedication and care for the injured officers.



The statement also thanked the public for their prayers and support.