IGP visits new police station burnt by land guards at Tenbibian

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

IGP promises to reconstruct vandalized police station



Land guards terrorizing residents of Tenibibian, Obom and Ashalaja



Suspected land guards fear new police station will threaten their activities





The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Danpare has led a team of officers to visit the yet to be commissioned police station at Tenbibian which was set on fire by some alleged land guards.



GhanaWeb earlier reported that a group of suspected land guards set the new police station which was set for commissioning on fire. The criminals are said to have resorted to burning down the new police station out of fear that its operationalisation would affect their activities in the area.



In a latest update, Adomonline is reporting that the IGP has visited the vandalised police station and has interacted with some opinion leaders of Tenibibian and Kweku Pamfo.



The IGP is said to have pledged to reconstruct the station and have it commissioned soon.



In reaction to the IGP’s visit, the Chief of Kweku Pamfo, Nii Quashie Amponsah, commended the IGP for coming to their aid, adding the visit has boosted their confidence.



Dr Akuffo Dampare also visited another yet to be commissioned police station at Danchire also in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



Residents of Tenibibian, Obom, and Ashalaja have over the years become victims of the activities of marauding land guards who go about terrorising the residents.







