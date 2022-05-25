IGP visits Nkoranza days after violent clashes

General News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022
The Inspector-General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has visited Nkoranza, over a week after violent clashes occurred in the town.
Reports of Nkoranza flooded news timelines after the youth of the town clashed with the police over the killing of one of them, Albert Donkor.
The violent clashes that followed led to the death of one person, with six others injured.
In photos shared by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Twitter, it showed the IGP, in the company of other senior officers, at Nkoranza.
The team were also seen interacting with some of the residents and leaders of the community.
“Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector-General of Police has visited Nkoranza and parts of the Bono East Region following attacks on the Divisional and District Police Headquarters.
"The visit is aimed at interacting with personnel, chiefs and some community members. He will also inspect damages caused with the view of finding lasting solution, promoting peace, maintaining law and order, and making efforts to cement public trust,” the caption to the images read.
