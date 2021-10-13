IGP undeserving of some praises - Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi believes that the numerous praises heap on the Inspector General of Police these few months he has taken over is underserving.



“We need some more time to assess his performance as IGP. Just that sometimes I feel like some of the praises which are heaped on him are undeserving but we still need to give him time and see how he performs,” he told Bridget Otoo in an interview on Accra-based Metro TV.



To Sammy Gyamfi, the once-revered security agencies in Ghana have been bastardized by the governing NPP indicating that it has taken the form of integration and incorporation of NPP vigilante elements into the services.



He argues that all the security agencies in the country are fast losing their credibility and their integrity as a result indicating that it is about time something is done about the situation.



“The Commander in Chief who is the President and the Vice President will have to do more in resourcing these security agencies with what they need to be able to fight some of the security issues that are coming up particularly the issue of robbery. Robbery has now become a rampant phenomenon.”



The NDC Communications Director observed that although armed robbery has become alarming in Ghana, there seem not to be any deliberate plan in place to coil the activities are these criminals who are involved in these acts hence leaving the citizens of the country in fear.



Meanwhile, the President of Ghana confirmed COP George Akuffo Dampare as Ghana’s 23rd Inspector General of Police on Friday October 8, 2021.