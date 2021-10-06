IGP tours Eastern Region

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (Ag. IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and some POMAB members paid a 36-hour working visit to Afram Plains and other areas in the Eastern Region.



The visitation was to help them interact with Police officers, chiefs, opinion leaders and students & pupils in some schools.



The Acting IGP assured the residents and leaders of their resolve to fight crime, maintain law and order and also protect lives and property.



Places visited included Nkawkaw, Mpraeso, Obo, Nkwatia, Abene, Asakraka, Ekyeamanfrom, Maamekrobo, Forifori, Tease, Agyata and Donkorkrom.



Others were Adiemmra, Amankwa, Kwahu Tafo, Kwahu Bepong and Kwahu Twenedurase with multiple stops at Police duty points mounted by the special Anti-Robbery Taskforce and the local Police.