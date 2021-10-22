IGP tops trends on Twitter

General News of Friday, 22 October 2021

• Twitter fans commend IGP for arrest of Shatta wale, others



• Shatta Wale and three accomplishes remanded for one week



• Citizens optimistic sanity will prevail because of new IGP



The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), George Akuffo Dampare is currently number one on Twitter trends after the arrest of some individuals including Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Funny Face and Medikal.



Funny Face was arrested for threatening to kill some individuals including his children and referred for psychiatric examination while Shatta Wale and 3 others were remanded into prison for a week with charges of publication of false news and causing fear and panic.



Musician Medikal was also arrested after brandishing a gun in a video on social media.



Twitter users have applauded the IGP for the bold steps taken so far, other have also called on him to arrest some individuals who have gone against the laws through their utterances and conducts, before his assumption of office.



Some of these tweeps also cautioned individuals and celebrities against taking the laws into their hands as this current IGP will not spare them for such actions.



“The IGP no ankasa he go be wild man paaa... Charley he open ein mouth p3, Down pointing backhand index” MannyFrimps posted



“The IGP George Akkufo Dampare strong and fearless since assuming office. But I’m worried about one particular attitude which is more like a culture in Ghana in which we parade respected persons in the society to plead for victims for wrong doing. That attitude must stop.” Another person said



“Looks like The IGP wants to show our Ghanaian celebrities they are not above the Law ???????? “Ohemaa yaa added



The IGP dierr you people won’t create parody ???????????? — AkroBeta????????‍♂️ (@thegirlesi) October 21, 2021

If everybody dey job like the IGP anka Ghana ay3 yie ????anaa mebodam — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) October 21, 2021

If Medikal has been arrested for brandishing a gun on social media then the IGP should add 20 years to opana’s years to spend in prison ???????? pic.twitter.com/80rr3lVvkW — UNDISPUTED ZAMANI ???????????????? (@kwesiiboateng) October 22, 2021

The IGP really make squad dey learn about the constitution and state laws, cos the way the arrests make rampant deeeir if you mess up small p3. You are tossed. Shatta Wale and Medikal all no dey see top 3na me Kwame Tigerwood — SALTPOND TIGERWOODℹ (@Arthurockgh) October 21, 2021

THE IGP George Akkufo Dampare strong and fearless since assuming office . But I’m worried about one particular attitude which is more like a culture in Ghana in which we parade respected persons in the society to plead for victims for wrong doing. That attitude must stop. pic.twitter.com/gX1ScqPfTw — I WANT TO MEET THE PRESIDENT (@KyeibaffourWil3) October 22, 2021

Stonebwouy should really thank God cos if Mr Dampare was then the IGP the time he pulled up that gun on stage ah Nka man dey serve like 10years for Nsawam???? — ???????????????? 10????????✊???? (@mr_mark_10) October 21, 2021