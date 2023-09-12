IGP to appear before ‘leaked tape’ committee today

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is scheduled to appear today before the committee tasked with probing the alleged plot to remove him from his position.



This development comes after three senior police officers, namely COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, who were implicated in a leaked audio recording discussing the IGP's removal, testified before the committee, accompanied by their legal representatives.



Committee Chairman, Atta Akyea, disclosed that the IGP, along with his legal team, is expected to present his side of the story.



He emphasized the need to unearth the evidential support for the serious allegations made publicly, while also exercising discretion regarding information that may impact national security.



Attah Akyea added, "Some serious allegations have been made in public, but the substance of the allegations has not been made in public. That is to say, the evidential support for those allegations is what we are going to unearth, so which piece of evidence that we’ll give to the public that will not hurt national security, we’ll exercise that discretion."



However, there have been questions raised about the necessity of the ongoing committee proceedings. Franklin Cudjoe, President of the policy think tank IMANI Africa, expressed the view that the committee's work should have concluded when the implicated witnesses admitted to their voices being present in the audio recording and acknowledged some of the attributed statements.



Cudjoe questioned the committee's decision to delve into what he described as "storytelling," particularly among the police officers involved, which he believes is leading to a reevaluation of the Ghana Police Service's mandate.



Cudjoe stated, "I don’t know why the committee chairman is entertaining storytelling, and then we all of a sudden we are into some circles of comedy of errors."



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/WA



