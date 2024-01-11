IGP tape: Leaked report content consistent with our findings – James Agalga makes shocking revelation

General News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: dailymailgh.com

James Agalga, a member of the ad-hoc Parliamentary Committee which probed the leaked tape regarding some senior police officers plotting to remove the Inspector General of Police says the content of their yet-to-be finalised report does not substantially differ from what is in the public domain.



According to him, even though the committee is yet to finalise and present their report to the Speaker of Parliament, their initial findings and recommendations do not differ too much from what is contained in the document circulating in the public.



“I have seen the report which is making the rounds, the committee hasn’t concluded its work yet, but I take note of the fact that certain things said in there may not be substantially different from what we said in the original draft,” he told Joy News.



He, however, noted it will be unfair for him to publicly comment on the content of the report when they have not concluded their work formally.



The development comes in the wake of a leaked report purported to be a draft copy of the committee in which sanctions were recommended for the three senior police officers who were heard on the tape among others.



Meanwhile, the chairman of the committee Samuel Atta Akyea says the committee is yet to conclude their work asking the public to be patient.



