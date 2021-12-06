IGP supports stranded passengers with buses, water

General News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Drivers embark on strike



IGP helps commuters stranded in parts of Accra



Drivers suspend sit-down strike



The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has continued to warm the hearts of Ghanaians with his leadership skills.



Just as some passengers were stranded in the early hours of Monday morning due to a sit-down strike by a coalition of Commercial Transport Operators, some personnel of the Ghana Police Service were captured supporting these passengers with buses and water.



In a post on Facebook by Francis Kennedy Ocloo, he said “Exclusive! The Ghana Police Service under leadership of the IGP Dr Dampare, is also distribution water to refresh commuters, aside providing bus services due to the strike. A real meaning to the adage: THE POLICE IS YOUR FRIEND.”



Meanwhile, the Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners has called off their sit-down strike.



This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo agreed to meet the leadership of the Coalition in the afternoon at the Jubilee House to address their concerns.



This was disclosed to GhanaWeb Business by the Head of communications of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Abass Imoro, in an exclusive interview on Monday, December 6, 2021.







