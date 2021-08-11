IGP, senior officers console family of late Chief Inspector Kaakyire

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: GNA

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Acting Inspector General of Police (Ag IGP), on Tuesday led a high-powered delegation to console the family of late Chief Inspector Abednego Kaakyire at the Achimota Police barracks, Accra.



A news brief from the Police said the late Chief Inspector met his untimely death on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Juaso, Ashanti Region (Accra - Kumasi Highway) as a lead dispatch rider of Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament’s convoy to Wa, in the Upper West Region.



He last worked with the Parliamentary Protection Unit (PPU).



Senior Officers present were; Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Rev. Fr, George Arthur, Director, Religious Affairs Department, DCOP Mr. Martin Ayiih, Director, Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD), Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. Edward Tabiri, Director-General Information Communication Technology, COP Mr Fredrick Adu Anim, Director-General Human Resource Department, COP Mr Patrick Akologo, Director-General National Protection Department, COP Mr Christian Yohuno. Director-General Administration.



Others were; DCOP Mr Mohammed Suraji, Director-General Operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mrs Phyllis Osei, Director Counselling Unit, Chief Superintendent (C/Supol) Mr Sarfo Adu, Chief Staff Officer, Mr Freeman Tetteh, Supol, Director, Parliamentary Protection Unit, Supol Mr. Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director, Public Affairs Directorate.



The brief said the Police Administration was warmly received by families of the deceased and the widow, led by Elder John Teye Coffie of Church of Pentecost, Achimota English branch.



The Ag IGP consoled the widow and the family members and assured them of the Police Administration’s support at “this grieving moment,” according to the brief.