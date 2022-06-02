'IGP’s letter to British High Commissioner not rude' – Expert

General News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

International Relations expert, Farouk Al Wahab, says the Inspector General of Police (IGP) did not err with his response to the British High Commissioner to Ghana.



The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, raised concerns on social media over the arrest of the #FixTheCountry Movement lead convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, for traffic offense.



“Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…” the diplomat said in a tweet.



Reacting to the week-old tweet in a 4-page statement, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, mentioned that Harriet Thompson’s tweet violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961 which enjoins diplomatic missions not to interfere in the international affairs of their host country.



“Is there any particular reasons why of all the people arrested daily for various offences in Ghana, you are especially interested in this person’s case?. Is it the case that you don’t have confidence in our justice delivery, criminal justice system and our court processes as a whole?”.



“Do you know the number of Members of Parliament, chief executives and other high-profile Ghanaians who have been arrested and prosecuted for road traffic offences and have submitted themselves to due process? If you care to know, we will be delighted to share the list with you.”



“For the moment, we would recommend a Ghanaian saying that might guide you in your diplomatic engagements. The saying goes: ‘di wo fie asem’ – it means learn to keep within the limits of what concerns you,” excerpts of Dampare’s statement read.



Critics have described the statement of the IGP as harsh and rude.



Reacting to the issue in an interview with host of Atinka FM’S AM Drive, Farouk Al Wahab said the statement from the IGP will not affect Ghana’s relationship with the British Consulate.



“The bottom-line is, she was responded to by an institutional head, which is the IGP. The IGP was right in his response. If she had any grievances, she could have written to the IGP silently.



"So, if you go and vent on an international platform like twitter then you are trying to brand the country as a hostile nation that does not treat his citizens well, It is unacceptable,” he added.